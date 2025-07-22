Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VSE were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VSE by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after buying an additional 698,642 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,692,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VSE by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 716,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,115,000 after purchasing an additional 277,971 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of VSE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,794,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after acquiring an additional 258,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 1.26. VSE Corporation has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,431.06. This trade represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

