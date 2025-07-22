Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,788 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 559.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.81.

Shares of PAYO opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

