Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evertec were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Evertec by 4,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. Evertec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. This trade represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $674,469.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,395.07. This trade represents a 34.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,976. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

