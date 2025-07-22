Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,538 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 79,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Premier by 137.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Premier by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,123.84. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,673 shares in the company, valued at $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119 shares of company stock worth $321,676. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Premier Stock Down 0.1%

Premier Announces Dividend

Shares of PINC opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

