Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 135,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 140,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 236,017 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

