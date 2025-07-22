Arizona State Retirement System Sells 734 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $5,780,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZD. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ZD opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

