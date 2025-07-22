Arizona State Retirement System Sells 93 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $113.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Trease Kristina Van sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,521.74. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Whitney sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $253,660.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,521.74. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,313 shares of company stock worth $2,005,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

