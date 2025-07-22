Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the first quarter worth $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,538,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 323,696 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Wall Street Zen raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE KAR opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,018.92. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

