Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Up 18.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18.2% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astera Labs traded as high as $122.84 and last traded at $120.75. Approximately 7,336,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,454,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALAB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 45,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $4,586,938.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 488,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,935,132.75. This trade represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 30,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $2,824,209.83. Following the sale, the director owned 418,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,170,985.19. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,092,242 shares of company stock worth $190,815,880 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,772,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs Trading Up 19.3%

The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.07, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.