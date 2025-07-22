Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GEI. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.05.

TSE:GEI opened at C$24.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.63 and a 12 month high of C$26.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33.

In related news, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,992.50. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility.

