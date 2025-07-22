Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.73%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.5109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 93.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 66.6% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 127,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 50,823 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 627,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 79,425 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 362.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.