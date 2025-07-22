Atb Cap Markets Issues Negative Outlook for Keyera Earnings

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$45.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.27.

Keyera stock opened at C$43.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$35.35 and a 52 week high of C$47.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

