Atb Cap Markets Lifts Earnings Estimates for Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital set a C$8.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$6.83 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$7.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$686.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye bought 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,803.60. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.21%.

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

