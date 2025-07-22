AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $108.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Get AZZ alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.08. AZZ has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. AZZ had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.54%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $2,309,227.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,458 shares in the company, valued at $18,160,013.04. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $539,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,017.82. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,021. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the second quarter worth $265,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.