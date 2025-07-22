Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,010 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

SYBT stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,412. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,419 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $255,433.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,566.21. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,902 shares of company stock worth $1,296,210 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

