Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,418,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,194,000 after buying an additional 1,477,360 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,760,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,385,000 after buying an additional 867,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,393,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative net margin of 211.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,985. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.23.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

