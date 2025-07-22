Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ellington Financial by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 156,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 4,459.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:EFC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 42.26 and a quick ratio of 42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 101.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.