Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $7,427,000. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.0%

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $130.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $100,026.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,087.04. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $377,421 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.