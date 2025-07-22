Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,981 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,412,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 693,884 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 911,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 224,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,705,000 after purchasing an additional 217,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 1.23%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

