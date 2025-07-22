Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 91,311 Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Life Time Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Life Time Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at $878,404,327.06. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.