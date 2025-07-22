Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 3.10. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,010.96. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519 in the last three months. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

