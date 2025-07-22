Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,622,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $11,821,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 794,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 586,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 5,232,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,362,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.2%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The company had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

