Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,183 Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,183 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 765.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 559,641 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,378.23. The trade was a 2.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,031.21. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Stock Down 1.2%

PRG stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

About Aaron’s

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

