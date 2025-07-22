Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,192 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WNS were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WNS alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $109,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at $234,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut WNS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research downgraded WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

WNS Stock Up 0.0%

WNS opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.62 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.