Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 938 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Agilysys worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $152.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

