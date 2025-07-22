BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $92,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,170.60. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $92,256.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00.

NYSE BRBR opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

