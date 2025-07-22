Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $34,168,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $10,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $6,546,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $6,077,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. The trade was a 13.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

