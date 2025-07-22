Blackstone (BX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Blackstone to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter.

Shares of BX stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.18.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

