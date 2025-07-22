Brokerages Set Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $5.10

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Get Clarus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Roth Capital set a $3.50 target price on Clarus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Clarus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clarus

Clarus Trading Up 2.8%

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 10,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,171.12. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 4,155,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,460,534.48. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 297,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 192,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 134,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 112,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clarus by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Clarus by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.