Brokerages Set Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) Price Target at $223.33

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.33.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SXI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXI

Standex International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SXI stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Standex International by 965.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Standex International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Standex International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Standex International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.