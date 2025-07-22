Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Critical Review

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Concord Medical Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $3.13 billion 0.58 -$201.93 million ($1.04) -7.45 Concord Medical Services $383.96 million 0.07 -$42.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Concord Medical Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookdale Senior Living.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and Concord Medical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 1 1 3 0 2.40 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $7.70, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Risk & Volatility

Brookdale Senior Living has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -7.52% -79.84% -3.33% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brookdale Senior Living beats Concord Medical Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors. The Assisted Living and Memory Care segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities and freestanding, single-story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily living for the Company’s residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The CCRCs segment owns or leases communities that provides various living arrangements, such as independent and assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing; and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and healthcare needs. It also manages communities on behalf of others. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services. Its other treatments and diagnostic services comprise positron emission tomography-computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging scanners. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, such as developing treatment protocols for doctors, and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research, as well as helps to recruit and determine the compensation of doctors and other medical personnel. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing, management services, and premium cancer and proton treatment services to hospitals, as well as teleconsultation and medical information technology services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company operates specialty cancer hospitals, which offers radiation, imaging, test laboratory, inpatient, and nursing services. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

