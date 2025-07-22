Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.31. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 55.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.11%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

