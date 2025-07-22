Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $358.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $316.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

