Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $26.59. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 137,545 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $470.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

See Also

