Capital One Financial Comments on Schlumberger Q2 Earnings

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in Schlumberger by 993.4% during the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.