Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 170,121 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.66. Central Garden & Pet Company has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $249,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 377,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,091,351.32. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

