Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 18,529 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.48. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.