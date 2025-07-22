Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 24,857 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 332.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Gentherm by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William T. Presley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,411.01. This represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of THRM opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $953.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.39 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

