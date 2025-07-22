Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,881,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,144 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

HTBK stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

