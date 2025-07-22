Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,695 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 161.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 78.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.45.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.10. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

