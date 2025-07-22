Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 49,904 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 418.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% in the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 315,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 18,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $403,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,346.52. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,766 shares of company stock worth $765,632. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

