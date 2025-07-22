Cerity Partners LLC Buys 927 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Primerica alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 14.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Primerica by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Primerica by 15.9% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Primerica by 15.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.