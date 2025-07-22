Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,788 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Popular from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,561.48. This represents a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,365.72. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $114.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $116.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. Popular had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

