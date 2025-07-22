Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 62,812 GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,775,000 after buying an additional 2,036,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,171,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,389,000 after acquiring an additional 659,345 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,361,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 606.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,650,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after buying an additional 1,417,156 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $30,392.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 127,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,672.20. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GME opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

