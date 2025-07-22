Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 217.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SEM shares. Mizuho began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.9%

SEM opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 714,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.