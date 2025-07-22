Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 59.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WMS opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

