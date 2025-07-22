Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

New York Times Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE NYT opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 39,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,123.75. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

