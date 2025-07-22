Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 190.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

