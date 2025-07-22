Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 603.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 1,623,098 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $7,771,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 469,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 190.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

