Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 21.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 33.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 386,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.16%.

BNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

